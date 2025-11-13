Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

