Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Zacks Research lowered Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 3.2%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $808.98 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.00%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

