Wedbush Forecasts Maplebear’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Maplebear in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter worth approximately $97,351,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after buying an additional 1,911,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

