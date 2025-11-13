Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 418.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATX. BTIG Research started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

CATX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 15.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 210.6% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

