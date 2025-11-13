Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $193.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $213.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $178.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

