Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $9.50

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings Bdc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.95 on Monday. Barings Bdc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Bdc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings Bdc by 11.6% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

