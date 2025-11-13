What is Cormark’s Estimate for Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings?

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $197,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 6,659,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.