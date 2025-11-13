What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MDLZ FY2025 Earnings?

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

