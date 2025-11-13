What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Hershey Q4 Earnings?

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.19. Hershey has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1,537.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

