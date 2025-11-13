What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for MariMed Q4 Earnings?

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MariMed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MariMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded MariMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

MariMed Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. MariMed had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

