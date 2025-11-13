What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ABG FY2025 Earnings?

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $28.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $27.99. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,048. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock worth $745,501 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

