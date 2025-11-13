William Blair Has Negative Outlook for Gogo FY2025 Earnings

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Gogo Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GOGO opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth $76,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 127.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

