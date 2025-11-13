William Blair Has Negative View of MarketAxess Q4 Earnings

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.91.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $169.73 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $273.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MarketAxess by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,681,000 after buying an additional 891,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,312,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,460,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 485.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 758,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,195,000 after buying an additional 628,954 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 51.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

