Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 204,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

