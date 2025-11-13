Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.4375.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday.

YEXT stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Yext had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Yext by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

