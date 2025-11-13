Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sanofi

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

