Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.61. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $228.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

