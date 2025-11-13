Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.97.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $317.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.02 and its 200 day moving average is $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.