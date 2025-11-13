Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $848,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,756. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,911,084. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter worth $64,266,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $50,344,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 22.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,408,000 after purchasing an additional 916,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 729,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

