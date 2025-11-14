15,645 Shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.18. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.66.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

