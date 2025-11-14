30,565 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 75.0% in the second quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of ORCL opened at $217.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

