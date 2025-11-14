33,613 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

