4imprint Group’s (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,140 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,646.67.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,953.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,289.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,418.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,915 and a twelve month high of GBX 6,050.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

