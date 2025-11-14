4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 5,755 to GBX 5,140 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,646.67.
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
