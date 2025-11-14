8,207 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 388,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $76.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

