8,694 Shares in EchoStar Corporation $SATS Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth $128,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, COO Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,379,691.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480 over the last 90 days. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

