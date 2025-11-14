8,848 Shares in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.