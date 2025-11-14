9,688 Shares in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,229.84. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $234,927 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.