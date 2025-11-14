Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.3333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.1%

Aaron’s stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

