AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 target price on the stock.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,302.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,235 on Tuesday. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,205 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150. The company has a market capitalization of £282.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,360.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,529.05.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 EPS for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.