ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 14.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

