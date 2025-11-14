Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $283.00. The stock had previously closed at $237.52, but opened at $253.13. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $261.9480, with a volume of 40,571,582 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

