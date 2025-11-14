Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $283.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $263.51 and last traded at $258.89. Approximately 108,091,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 50,140,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.52.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

