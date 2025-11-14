AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,564,000 after buying an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $30,194,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,923,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,030,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.54 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

