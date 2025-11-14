AE Wealth Management LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.