AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.0714.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $295.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.14. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after buying an additional 433,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317,530 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

