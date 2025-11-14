Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR) versus SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEMrush and Aether, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aether 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and Aether”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million 2.90 $8.24 million ($0.02) -367.00 Aether $1.56 million 45.45 -$1.45 million ($0.12) -48.83

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than Aether. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aether, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Aether’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% Aether N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEMrush beats Aether on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aether

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets. Our platform is powered by an advanced data collection system that operates utilizing API calls and web scraping, fetching raw data 24/7 from a wide array of authoritative sources, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Consensus, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, End of Day Historical Data and Intercontinental Exchange. This automated process allows us to remain abreast of the latest market trends, trading volumes, and essential financial indicators. Our platform currently provides coverage of U.S. equity and option securities, evaluating the equities and options markets and conducting assessments through our analysts and technology daily. SentimenTrader utilizes technical indicators of market sentiment (meaning our proprietary gauge of the overall attitude of investors towards a particular market or security) as the cornerstone for our analyses and integrates technological advancements and the potential of deep learning techniques to allow Users to create trade ideas, strategies, models, and other market analysis. We intend to target a wider audience than our current User base by broadening the scope and variety of our products, expanding the types of securities our platform covers, and broadening our coverage to include more markets and exchanges. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

