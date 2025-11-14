Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after buying an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,661,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $263.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

