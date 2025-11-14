Aire Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

