Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $243.2013 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

