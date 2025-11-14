Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.