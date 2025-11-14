Allianz SE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Allianz SE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,537 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

