Allianz SE Has $220,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Allianz SE lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7%

APD stock opened at $263.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.55 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.