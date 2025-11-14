Allianz SE Purchases 684 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.26 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

