Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 5,873 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flowserve by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 149.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,640.56. The trade was a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

