Allianz SE Sells 16,710 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Allianz SE cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

