Allworth Financial LP Acquires 810 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $214.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,971,041 shares of company stock worth $470,946,486 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

