Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,312 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

