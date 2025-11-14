Allworth Financial LP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4,288.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 41.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

Shares of BLD opened at $425.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $461.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

