Allworth Financial LP Has $102.22 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.93 and a 200 day moving average of $293.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

